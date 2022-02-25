IDFC MF in IndusInd Bank crosshairs

“The number of retail folios is steadily growing as small investors are increasingly preferring to earn income from equity investment through the MF route. IndusInd Bank has the required capital, but does not have its own AMC. That’s why IndusInd has been actively scouting for a well-established fund house from which the bank can potentially earn a regular additional income through fees, apart from the interest income that the bank earns from its loans business," said the person cited above.