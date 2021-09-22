IDFC shareholders have rejected the re-appointment of Vinod Rai as non-independent and non-executive director to the board.

IDFC informed the exchanges that that an ordinary resolution (appointment of Rai as director) has not received the requisite votes and hence does not stand passed.

The resolution for appointment of Rai till May 22, 2023 was rejected as 62.3% shareholders voted against it. Around 38% shareholders voted in favour, according to the filing.

The company has adopted six resolutions for voting at the annual general meeting, and barring Vinod Rai's appointment, the other five have been passed.

Proposals such as the appointment of Jaimini Bhagwati and Anil Singhvi as independent directors received shareholder nod.

Vinod Rai is currently the non-executive chairman of IDFC and his term ended on July 30.

During an investor call, earlier this month, the shareholders have expressed concern over Rai's re-appointment and the company's inability to sell asset management business.

IDFC's stock has been underperforming the benchmarks and investors were increasingly restless with the performance. The angst among investors was also due to expected reverse merger with IDFC First Bank Ltd, and the second was the sale of the mutual fund business.

During the investor call earlier, chairman Vinod Rai explained that simplifying IDFC’s complex structure was one reason why value unlocking is taking time. Rai explained that most of the hindrances are now resolved or are on the verge of being resolved.

On Wednesday, IDFC's scrip gained 2.02% to settle at ₹55.6 on NSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.