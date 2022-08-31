IDMA joins hands with US drug regulator

IDMA joins hands with US drug regulator1 min read . 01:11 AM IST
NEW DELHI :The Indian Drugs Manufacturing Association (IDMA) has joined hands with the apex US drug regulator to help prepare its members on regulatory policies and adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies.
The plan is to help Indian pharma firms receive guidance and support from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to help them remain on the right side of the regulations.
As part of this plan a two-day joint workshop is being hosted next month from 12-13 September to sensitize Indian drug manufacturers.
The secretary department of pharmaceuticals and the Drugs Controller General of India are likely to participate.
“USFDA India office and the Drug Information Association’s India Office in collaboration with ndian Drugs Manufacturing Association (IDMA) will host a 2-day workshop on regulatory policies, guidance and support for the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies featuring USFDA, Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency, Therapeutic Goods Administration, and Central Drugs Standard Control Organization among others," said a government official.