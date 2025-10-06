IEX reports 16.1% YoY growth in Q2FY'26 electricity trading volume

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) has achieved a 16.1% year-on-year increase in electricity traded volume, reaching 35,217 million units (MU) for Q2FY'26, it said in a stock exchange filing on 6 October. The company attributed this growth to increased supply from hydro, wind, and coal-based generation. The Real-Time Market (RTM) saw a 39.1% growth, while the Green Market increased by 17.7% YoY. The RTM accounted for 37.1% of the total traded volumes in Q2 FY'26.

The Real-Time Market (RTM) saw a significant increase in activity, with volumes reaching 14,925 MU, marking a 39.1% rise year-on-year.

In the Day-Ahead Market (DAM), including the High-Price Day-Ahead Market (HPDAM), IEX recorded a total volume of 14,534 MU, a 1.4% increase over Q2 FY'25. The DAM segment represented 36.1% of the total traded volumes for the quarter. The average DAM price decreased to ₹3.93 per unit, down 12.5% from the previous year, due to increased supply liquidity.

Green Market The Green Market, which includes the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved a volume of 3,040 MU during Q2 FY'26, reflecting a 17.7% increase year-on-year. In September 2025, the Green Market traded 1,084 MU, a 50% rise compared to September 2024.

For September 2025, IEX reported a monthly traded volume of 11,065 MU, a 7.1% increase year-on-year. The RTM segment accounted for 4,786 MU, showing a 22.3% growth compared to the previous year. The average RTM price for September was ₹3.31 per unit, a 16.8% decrease from the previous year.

The Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) Market saw a decrease, with 44.22 lakh RECs traded in Q2 FY'26, representing a 29.8% decline year-on-year. In September, 6.27 lakh RECs were traded, a 39.2% decrease from the previous year.

IEX continues to provide an automated trading platform for the physical delivery of electricity and renewable energy, operating under the oversight of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission since 2008.

