If Elon Musk owning Twitter is a security risk, What about Tesla?

Of all the arms of government to tweak, the national security complex is probably the riskiest. While the never-ending game of eight-dimensional chess that plays out on Twitter throws up the possibility that Musk is hoping the cavalry will ride to his rescue on Twitter, cavalries tend to ride roughshod over much else. Regardless of whether that happens here, Musk’s prominence and fortune are bound up in the promise of him developing and owning technologies that will define 21st century life — and geopolitical rivalry. He is a person of interest to security hawks by default. His Twitter habit, be it financial or just the expression of his incontinent thumbs, provides them with gratuitous openings.