'If Google is not there…': Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal weighs in on Play Store billing row
Google is facing protests from Indian startups over its Play Store billing system, which charges a 30% fee for using their payment system. Shaadi.com founder, Anupam Mittal, believes Google's attempts to dominate the Indian economy will have negative consequences for the company.
Google is mulling a change to its app store pricing model in response to backlash and a possible regulatory crackdown. The development comes amid growing protests from a ‘task-force’ of leading Indian startups --- mere days after the tech giant lost a suit against the makers of Fortnite. Google has repeatedly defended its efforts to ‘compete against Apple’ and insists that it is working to address ‘developer complaints’. Shaadi.com founder Anupam Mittal however believes that efforts to “colonise the Indian economy" will end badly for the company.