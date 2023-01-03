'If I don't invest that's…': Shark Tank's Namita Thapar responds to troll for rejecting competitor's pitch2 min read . 09:39 PM IST
Many on social media hit out at the sharks for rejecting the pitch for homegrown makeup brand 'Recode'
Many on social media hit out at the sharks for rejecting the pitch for homegrown makeup brand 'Recode'
Season 2 of Shark Tank India, which made a comeback on the small screen on 2 January 2023, is already making ripples. Many on social media slammed the sharks alleging biasness while selecting pitches. Responding to such comments, Thapar said, ‘if I don’t invest in a fellow sharks competition, that’s me, no regrets’
Season 2 of Shark Tank India, which made a comeback on the small screen on 2 January 2023, is already making ripples. Many on social media slammed the sharks alleging biasness while selecting pitches. Responding to such comments, Thapar said, ‘if I don’t invest in a fellow sharks competition, that’s me, no regrets’
Taking to Twitter, Thapar said, being a shark doesn’t mean we are not entitled to our independent values & speaking candidly so if I don’t invest in a fellow sharks competition, that’s me, no regrets & if I call out toxicity & don’t join the ignorant that celebrate people w lack of integrity.. that’s me.
Taking to Twitter, Thapar said, being a shark doesn’t mean we are not entitled to our independent values & speaking candidly so if I don’t invest in a fellow sharks competition, that’s me, no regrets & if I call out toxicity & don’t join the ignorant that celebrate people w lack of integrity.. that’s me.
Earlier in the day, many on social media hit out at the sharks for rejecting the pitch for homegrown makeup brand 'Recode'. They said that the pitch by the two small-town entrepreneurs was rejected as it was direct competition with Vineeta Singh's brand Sugar. Shark Tank fans said they were repelled by the fact that Singh seemed surprised when she found that Sugar follows Recode on Instagram
Felt like Vineeta and Namita were a bit hasty in making decision/coming to a conclusion. The brand 'Recode' can be a potential competition to Sugar and a game changer after this episode. Surprised that it did not get any funding, one commented on Twitter.
Recode cosmetics already has Swara Bhaskar as brand ambassador and saw Tulsi Kumar also promoting the products. Some intelligent investors who aren’t friends of Vineeta will definitely invest in a profitable venture for sure, another Twitter user commented.
Why are u mocking and making fun of contestants?? I was seeing #recode makeup episode and feeling irritated. Also @sharktankindia is it valid reason that my friend is in buisness so I am out? said another
Another user said, Recode makeup deserved better than this. 15 cr FYI 21-22 with 6% PAT. You kidding me? Making stupid faces and laughing on founders? Horrible. I bet you this brand will beat Sugar cosmetics in 5 years.
The show is based on the popular concept of the show of the same name - Shark Tank USA. It launched its first season in December last year.
Apart from Namita and Vineeta, sharks from the previous season Aman Gupta and Anupam Mittal are also a part of this season along with the new shark on the panel Amit Jain.