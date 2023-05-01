If JPMorgan wins First Republic, OCC awaits key nod

If JPMorgan wins First Republic, OCC awaits key nod1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 05:08 AM IST
JPMorgan, the nation’s largest bank, has the advantage of what Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon calls its fortress balance sheet heading into the government-led attempt to sell First Republic.
One question looming over First Republic Bank’s emergency auction this weekend is whether giant bidder JPMorgan Chase & Co. would be granted a rare exception to rules forbidding banks that hold more than 10% of US deposits from buying competitors.
