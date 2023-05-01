Hello User
Home / Companies / News /  If JPMorgan wins First Republic, OCC awaits key nod

1 min read . 05:08 AM IST Bloomberg
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: A worker cleans the exterior of a First Republic bank on April 26, 2023 in San Francisco, California. Shares of San Francisco-based bank First Republic continue to fall as the New York Stock Exchange halted trading of the stock at least a dozen times on Wednesday following the company's earnings report that showed its clients had withdrew more than 40% of deposits in the first quarter following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by JUSTIN SULLIVAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

JPMorgan, the nation’s largest bank, has the advantage of what Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon calls its fortress balance sheet heading into the government-led attempt to sell First Republic.

One question looming over First Republic Bank’s emergency auction this weekend is whether giant bidder JPMorgan Chase & Co. would be granted a rare exception to rules forbidding banks that hold more than 10% of US deposits from buying competitors.

An answer could come fast.

Behind the scenes, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is standing by to quickly vet a deal and render a verdict if the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. deems JPMorgan’s offer attractive and seeks approval, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

JPMorgan, the nation’s largest bank, has the advantage of what Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon calls its fortress balance sheet heading into the government-led attempt to sell the First Republic. FDIC officials spent Sunday afternoon weighing options after a deadline passed for offers and they’re widely expected to announce their decision later in the evening.

Representatives for the OCC and FDIC declined to comment.

