Subscribe

If OpenAI becomes ‘Lehman Brothers of AI bubble’ – What happens to Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle and Amazon?

Sanchari Ghosh
Updated18 Jul 2026, 10:50 PM IST
Advertisement
OpenAI at the Center of AI Boom: Risks of a Possible Collapse Loom
OpenAI at the Center of AI Boom: Risks of a Possible Collapse Loom(Getty Images via AFP)
AI Quick Read

“The AI bubble is actually an OpenAI bubble,” AI critic and researcher Ed Zitron says, arguing that the ChatGPT maker sits in the centre of today's AI boom. If it collapses, he warns, it could become “the Lehman Brothers of the AI bubble.”

Advertisement

“OpenAI is the reason anyone cares about AI,” Zitron says and further adds, “you can talk all you want about open source models or Anthropic — but without OpenAI, the AI industry doesn’t exist, and the justification for trillions of dollars of capex evaporates.”

Why OpenAI can fail?

If OpenAI fails, it will be because LLM models are unprofitable, Zitron says. They spend heavily on AI infrastructure, while their subscription business and advertising revenue do not cover those costs.

“While there might be billions of dollars left to be raised, to pay any of its bills (for building its AI infrastructure), OpenAI needs tens of billions of dollars multiple times a year”

Also Read | Microsoft trains sales team to talk down OpenAI, Anthropic AI models

On top of that, OpenAI's free users have become a major liability. The Information reported that the company expected to generate $2.4 billion in ad revenue in 2026 and $102 billion by 2030, but the reality is much harsher than expected. eMarketer estimates that the entire AI chatbot advertising market will generate just $1 billion this year and $5.41 billion by 2030.

Advertisement

Now, if OpenAI collapses, there is no compelling story for any other AI company. Without OpenAI, investors would see AI labs as financial black holes, and most AI startups are just repackaging existing AI models without making a profit. According to Zitron, OpenAI's failure wouldn't just shake the AI industry—it could rattle the entire stock market, triggering a much larger sell-off and leading everyone to accept that the AI bubble has burst. But how will it impact the big tech?

What happens to Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle and Amazon if OpenAI fails

“First thing is, don't lump those four together - the question kind of assumes they're all in the same boat on OpenAI, and they're not,” Viram Shah, Founder and CEO, Vested Finance, told LiveMint

Advertisement
  • Oracle is the most exposed. A big chunk of its future cloud revenue is riding on one very large contract with OpenAI, so if OpenAI's spending plans slip, you'd feel it most directly there.
  • NVIDIA and Microsoft are also closely tied to OpenAI. NVIDIA has invested in the company and supplies it with AI chips, while Microsoft is both an early investor and OpenAI's cloud provider. However, both companies have many other customers, so even though OpenAI is a large account, their businesses do not depend entirely on it.
  • Amazon's the odd one out (though it is invested in Anthropic). It got its own chips and an enormous cloud business underneath. So putting Amazon in the 'OpenAI falters' bucket overstates it.

Is AI spending durable despite scepticism?

On whether the spending is durable, Shah says, “mostly yes, with a caveat. The big spenders are putting somewhere around $700 billion into this in 2026, and the point people miss is that they can afford it”

Advertisement

Also Read | ‘Elon is obsessed with me again’: Sam Altman takes on Musk after GPT-5.6 launch

These are companies sitting on hundreds of billions in cash with real cash flow, so it isn't debt-fuelled the way the private labs are. That's the key difference. If demand for AI slows, companies like Microsoft and NVIDIA may see lower earnings and weaker investor confidence.

“But the bigger financial risk is for AI companies that depend on raising money and recycling it within the AI ecosystem to stay afloat.”

About the Author

Sanchari Ghosh

Sanchari Ghosh is an Assistant Editor at Mint with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in personal finance, DLT & DeFi, geopolitic...Read More

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsIf OpenAI becomes ‘Lehman Brothers of AI bubble’ – What happens to Microsoft, Nvidia, Oracle and Amazon?
Advertisement
Read Next Story
OPEN IN APP