Securities and Exchange board of India (SEBI) chairman Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday that the market regulator will look into the violations of norms, if there is one.

Addressing a press conference after the board meeting, Tyagi said, " If there is any violation of regulations in Zee-Sony merger case, we will look into it."

Sony Pictures Networks India earlier this month has proposed a merger with Zee, under which the company will own 53% of the combined entity. Zee shareholders, including Subhash Chandra’s family, will own the rest.

As part of the non-binding agreement, Sony Group also proposed to invest $1.58 billion in the merged company to create content, build digital platforms and bid for sports broadcasting rights.

Sony will get to nominate a majority of the directors on the board, but Chandra’s son, Punit Goenka, will continue as the managing director for five years

Sebi, in its board meeting today, has approved a framework to create a gold exchange and social stock exchange. Tyagi said that there is no specific timeline for setting up the exchange, but the regulator will work with the government and move ahead.

