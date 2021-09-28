Sony Pictures Networks India earlier this month has proposed a merger with Zee, under which the company will own 53% of the combined entity. Zee shareholders, including Subhash Chandra’s family, will own the rest.
As part of the non-binding agreement, Sony Group also proposed to invest $1.58 billion in the merged company to create content, build digital platforms and bid for sports broadcasting rights.
Sony will get to nominate a majority of the directors on the board, but Chandra’s son, Punit Goenka, will continue as the managing director for five years
Sebi, in its board meeting today, has approved a framework to create a gold exchange and social stock exchange. Tyagi said that there is no specific timeline for setting up the exchange, but the regulator will work with the government and move ahead.