If there is any violation in Sony-Zee merger case, will look into it: Sebi chief

If there is any violation in Sony-Zee merger case, will look into it: Sebi chief1 min read . 06:28 PM IST
- Sony India, earlier this month, has proposed a merger with Zee, under which the company will own 53% of the combined entity
Securities and Exchange board of India (SEBI) chairman Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday that the market regulator will look into the violations of norms, if there is one.
Addressing a press conference after the board meeting, Tyagi said, " If there is any violation of regulations in Zee-Sony merger case, we will look into it."
Sony Pictures Networks India earlier this month has proposed a merger with Zee, under which the company will own 53% of the combined entity. Zee shareholders, including Subhash Chandra’s family, will own the rest.
As part of the non-binding agreement, Sony Group also proposed to invest $1.58 billion in the merged company to create content, build digital platforms and bid for sports broadcasting rights.
Sony will get to nominate a majority of the directors on the board, but Chandra’s son, Punit Goenka, will continue as the managing director for five years
Sebi, in its board meeting today, has approved a framework to create a gold exchange and social stock exchange. Tyagi said that there is no specific timeline for setting up the exchange, but the regulator will work with the government and move ahead.
