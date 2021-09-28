Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >If there is any violation in Sony-Zee merger case, will look into it: Sebi chief

If there is any violation in Sony-Zee merger case, will look into it: Sebi chief

Premium
File Photo of Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi.
1 min read . 06:28 PM IST Edited By Podishetti Akash

  • Sony India, earlier this month, has proposed a merger with Zee, under which the company will own 53% of the combined entity

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Securities and Exchange board of India (SEBI) chairman Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday that the market regulator will look into the violations of norms, if there is one.

Securities and Exchange board of India (SEBI) chairman Ajay Tyagi on Wednesday that the market regulator will look into the violations of norms, if there is one.

Addressing a press conference after the board meeting, Tyagi said, " If there is any violation of regulations in Zee-Sony merger case, we will look into it."

Addressing a press conference after the board meeting, Tyagi said, " If there is any violation of regulations in Zee-Sony merger case, we will look into it."

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Sony Pictures Networks India earlier this month has proposed a merger with Zee, under which the company will own 53% of the combined entity. Zee shareholders, including Subhash Chandra’s family, will own the rest.

As part of the non-binding agreement, Sony Group also proposed to invest $1.58 billion in the merged company to create content, build digital platforms and bid for sports broadcasting rights.

Sony will get to nominate a majority of the directors on the board, but Chandra’s son, Punit Goenka, will continue as the managing director for five years

Sebi, in its board meeting today, has approved a framework to create a gold exchange and social stock exchange. Tyagi said that there is no specific timeline for setting up the exchange, but the regulator will work with the government and move ahead.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Sensex@60K, a tale of Atmanirbhar Bharat

Premium

Three challenges facing Netflix’s expansion in India

Premium

The quiet losers of India's electric vehicle revolution

Premium

Are white label ATMs any different from bank ATMs?

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!