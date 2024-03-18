If TikTok Is Banned, Free-Speech Litigation Could Follow
Jacob Gershman , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 18 Mar 2024, 11:31 AM IST
SummaryA legal battle would force the courts to weigh the government’s national security objectives against First Amendment rights of TikTok and its users.
The bipartisan TikTok legislation that sailed through the House this past week gives the company and its Chinese-controlled parent, ByteDance, a stark choice: Sell the platform’s U.S. operations or face a ban.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less