If TikTok Is Banned, Free-Speech Litigation Could Follow

The bipartisan TikTok legislation that sailed through the House this past week gives the company and its Chinese-controlled parent, ByteDance, a stark choice: Sell the platform’s U.S. operations or face a ban.

TikTok, though, may go for option three: Sue the government.

It isn’t guaranteed that the Senate will pass the Biden-backed legislation. But if the bill is approved, it would shut down TikTok’s U.S. operations unless sold to a non-Chinese owner. ByteDance would have six months to comply.

Since China has already signaled its opposition to a forced sale, the fate of the video app juggernaut could ultimately be decided by the federal courts.

Any litigation could raise several legal issues, but at its core, a court dispute would require judges to weigh the national security objectives of the ban against the First Amendment rights of TikTok and its users.

The U.S. has long restricted foreign ownership of radio and television broadcasting, but Congress has never taken such drastic actions against an internet platform used by millions of Americans to communicate.

Though the legislation doesn’t authorize enforcement actions against U.S. residents who attempt to keep using the app, judges in previous TikTok litigation have recognized that the app’s fans have constitutional free-speech rights in posting and consuming content that would be harmed by its shutdown.

That means the government’s legal defense of any ban will have to do more than show the legislation advances U.S. interests in preventing undue Chinese influence or access to Americans’ data. For the ban’s free-speech infringements to pass muster, the government will likely need to demonstrate that less drastic measures wouldn’t work.

“It will really depend on how the government explains the reasons for the law," said David Greene, a lawyer with digital civil liberties nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation, which opposes the ban.

ByteDance, which declined to comment, has had some court successes in the past, but First Amendment concerns haven’t always been the reason judges sided with the company. That leaves the free-speech questions somewhat untested.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. twice ruled against Commerce Department efforts to ban TikTok during the Trump administration, deciding that it exceeded its authority under a law from the 1970s called the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. In a separate Pennsylvania case, another U.S. district judge, citing similar legal grounds, sided with a group of TikTok stars that sued the Trump administration with the company’s support.

Both judges said that while then-President Donald Trump had broad emergency economic powers, that authority was constrained when the government was seeking to take actions that would restrict personal communications and informational materials.

Government lawyers in that litigation described China’s control of TikTok as an unacceptable threat that could give the Chinese government access to Americans’ personal information, enable it to spy on federal employees and allow it to participate in corporate espionage.

They argued that the ban was within Trump’s executive authority and didn’t impinge on speech rights because TikTok users shut out from the app could post and consume the same content on other platforms such as Instagram.

Similar litigation unfolded when the Trump administration sought to ban WeChat, China’s dominant multipurpose app used by Chinese-speaking U.S. residents. A judge in California blocked that ban, saying it wasn’t clear why less restrictive alternatives, such as barring WeChat from government devices, wouldn’t address U.S. security fears.

“There were a lot of lessons learned" from the WeChat case, said Joel Thayer, a D.C.-based lawyer who runs the Digital Progress Institute, a tech policy think tank that supports the TikTok ban that passed the House. “The onus is on the government to demonstrate that this is the only option."

More recently, Montana lost a court ruling that blocked its attempt to ban TikTok, with a judge ruling the state’s effort was likely illegal for several reasons, including because it intruded on free-speech protections. The app provided a unique form of communication for some users, and Montana hadn’t justified its move to cut off the platform entirely, the judge said.

Multiple Supreme Court precedents could color future ligation. In 1965, the high court ruled citizens have a right to receive information, even if it is foreign propaganda. The decision invalidated a federal law that allowed the U.S. postmaster general to deliver foreign mailings of Communist political propaganda only upon the addressee’s request. In 1986, the court ruled the government could shut down a business—namely an adult bookstore—suspected of engaging in illegal activity, rejecting arguments that the closure unlawfully limited the bookseller’s expressive activity.

As the congressional debate moves to the Senate, additional legal issues could be in play. Some lawmakers have expressed concern that a bill specifically aiming at TikTok could be constitutionally vulnerable because courts could view it as a legislative attempt to punish the company without due process.

Other foreign companies have struggled to make that argument in recent cases. Chinese tech giant Huawei and Russia-based cybersecurity company Kaspersky Lab each lost on legal claims that U.S. legislation limiting their businesses amounted to an unconstitutional punishment.

Write to Jacob Gershman at jacob.gershman@wsj.com