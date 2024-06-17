IFC commits $105 million for Brookfield’s Bikaner solar power project
Investments in the energy transition space has gained momentum with the Union government setting up an ambitious plan to achieve 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. The country’s renewable energy sector is expected to generate annual investments of $25 billion through 2030.
New Delhi: International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private sector lending arm of the World Bank, has pledged $105 million to part-finance a 550 MWp solar power project in Bikaner, Rajasthan, being developed by Brookfield Asset Management.