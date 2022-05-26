IFC makes debt investment in microfinance lender CreditAccess Grameen

Earlier this month, the company reported trebling of its Q4FY22 consolidated net profit to ₹160 crore from ₹56.3 crore a year ago. Net interest income and pre-provisioning operational profit rose 12.1% year-on-year to ₹520 crore and ₹369 crore, respectively. The microfinance lender’s gross loan portfolio and disbursements for the final quarter of FY22 were also up more than 22% each year-on-year.