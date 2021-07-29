MUMBAI: IFC, and two investment funds managed by IFC Asset Management Company--IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund and IFC Emerging Asia Fund--have bought a 4.99% stake in Federal Bank Limited for ₹916 crore, the lender said on Thursday.

The investment, it said, will also support Federal Bank's commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, while strengthening its tier 1 capital adequacy ratio (CAR) and expanding its micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSME) and climate finance portfolios.

“Increased financing for climate-friendly projects as well as more financing for small businesses to help accelerate India’s economic recovery from covid-19 are expected in the wake of a $126 million ( ₹916 crore) equity investment in Federal Bank," as per the statement.

Shyam Srinivasan, chief executive of Federal Bank, said after the bank’s board approved issuance of shares to the IFC group to an extent of 4.99%, IFC has become a significant shareholder of the bank.

The addition of this marquee name to the list of bank’s prominent shareholders reinforces the trust and confidence reposed by the IFC group on the bank and its management, said Srinivasan.

With the equity investment, the bank expects to grow and strengthen its ESG portfolio, with increased green portfolio financing for projects including energy efficiency, renewable energy, climate smart agriculture, green buildings, and waste management.

India ranks third globally in terms of greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions, with the country needing substantial investments to meet its goals under the Paris Agreement to reduce GHG emissions by 2030. IFC estimates a total climate-smart investment opportunity of $3 trillion in India till 2030.

“This move is in line with IFC’s strategy to support green growth by spurring investments to build back better and greener, seizing the opportunities to help India meet its climate goals and build a greener, resilient future," said Roshika Singh, acting country manager for IFC in India.

“The investment is also expected to create tens of thousands of jobs, with micro, small and medium sized enterprises gaining access to much needed financing, which will also help ensure an inclusive recovery."

Shares of Federal Bank stood at Rs85.65 apiece on the BSE at 11:54 am on Thursday, up 0.18% from its previous close.

