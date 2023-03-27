IFC picks up green bonds worth $50 mn from Tata Capital arm

IFC picks up green bonds worth $50 mn from Tata Capital arm2 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 07:52 PM IST
The bonds are the first in the country by a private financial institution, and the money will help Tata Cleantech Capital — a joint venture between Tata Capital and the IFC — strengthen its position as a leading green financier by funding climate and sustainability projects
MUMBAI : Tata Cleantech Capital, the green funding arm of Tata Capital, on Monday said its equity partner International Finance Corporation has picked up its sustainability-linked bonds worth $50 million or about ₹375 crore.
