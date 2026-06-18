IFC plans $371 million investment in data centre operator Sify Infinit Spaces

The International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, has invested $71 million in IPO-bound Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd as part of a broader plan to inject up to $371 million to help develop two data centre projects in Navi Mumbai and Chennai, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.
Sify’s two data centres will have a combined capacity of 103 MW, specifically built for AI-ready workloads and are expected to generate employment opportunities. It will also expand access to secure, reliable, and energy-efficient digital infrastructure services for businesses including banking, media, and e-commerce to support the country’s growing demand for cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI), and mobilize long-term private capital for critical digital infrastructure.