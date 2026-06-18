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IFC plans $371 million investment in data centre operator Sify Infinit Spaces

Priyamvada C
2 min read18 Jun 2026, 06:39 PM IST
Sify’s two data centres will have a combined capacity of 103 MW, specifically built for AI-ready workloads and are expected to generate employment opportunities.
Sify’s two data centres will have a combined capacity of 103 MW, specifically built for AI-ready workloads and are expected to generate employment opportunities.(Pexels)
Summary

Earlier this year, Sify Infinit Spaces, the data centre arm of Sify Technologies, received the regulator’s nod to raise about 3,700 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

Gift this article

MUMBAI : The International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, has invested $71 million in IPO-bound Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd as part of a broader plan to inject up to $371 million to help develop two data centre projects in Navi Mumbai and Chennai, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

MUMBAI : The International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, has invested $71 million in IPO-bound Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd as part of a broader plan to inject up to $371 million to help develop two data centre projects in Navi Mumbai and Chennai, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Sify’s two data centres will have a combined capacity of 103 MW, specifically built for AI-ready workloads and are expected to generate employment opportunities. It will also expand access to secure, reliable, and energy-efficient digital infrastructure services for businesses including banking, media, and e-commerce to support the country’s growing demand for cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI), and mobilize long-term private capital for critical digital infrastructure.

Sify’s two data centres will have a combined capacity of 103 MW, specifically built for AI-ready workloads and are expected to generate employment opportunities. It will also expand access to secure, reliable, and energy-efficient digital infrastructure services for businesses including banking, media, and e-commerce to support the country’s growing demand for cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI), and mobilize long-term private capital for critical digital infrastructure.

Also Read | US-Iran peace deal could revive India’s IPO market in H2 2026

“India’s digital transformation requires infrastructure that is equally scalable, resilient, and sustainable. Through this investment, IFC is helping strengthen and build out the country’s digital ecosystem, support the growing demand for cloud and AI services and boost digital inclusion,” said Vikram Kumar, regional industry director, infrastructure and natural resources in Asia and the Pacific, IFC.

“With IFC as our partner, we gain not only access to capital but also a powerful vote of confidence that strengthens our position in the market and supports our ambitious expansion plans,” Ganesh Sankararaman, chief financial officer, Sify Infinit Spaces, said.

Also Read | Lighthouse, Multiples, Motilal PE eye minority stake in safety gear maker Karam

Earlier this year, Sify Infinit Spaces, the data centre arm of Sify Technologies, received the regulator’s nod to raise about 3,700 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). However, the fresh fundraise comes as weak and volatile stock market conditions prompted the company to delay its listing plans.

India's data centre boom

Broadly, India has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies, with 20% of global data consumption, more than 1.2 billion mobile subscribers and over 1 billion internet users. Investors are increasingly capitalizing on this rapid growth in cloud adoption, AI applications, digital commerce, financial services, and 5G connectivity that is driven by unprecedented demand for data centre capacity.

Also Read | Verlinvest deepens India push with larger cheques, newer bets

Earlier this week, CtrlS Datacenters raised about 7,000 crore from CPP Investments at a $4.8 billion valuation, while Blackstone-backed Airtrunk outlined a massive plan to invest about $30 billion in India over the next four years. Blackstone also invested about $600 million in Neysa – an artificial intelligence cloud platform through a mix of debt and equity earlier this year while Alpha Wave Global, alongside Carlyle, invested $1 billion in Bharti Airtel’s data centre subsidiary Nxtra Data Ltd.

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Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsIFC plans $371 million investment in data centre operator Sify Infinit Spaces

IFC plans $371 million investment in data centre operator Sify Infinit Spaces

Priyamvada C
2 min read18 Jun 2026, 06:39 PM IST
Sify’s two data centres will have a combined capacity of 103 MW, specifically built for AI-ready workloads and are expected to generate employment opportunities.
Sify’s two data centres will have a combined capacity of 103 MW, specifically built for AI-ready workloads and are expected to generate employment opportunities.(Pexels)
Summary

Earlier this year, Sify Infinit Spaces, the data centre arm of Sify Technologies, received the regulator’s nod to raise about 3,700 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

Gift this article

MUMBAI : The International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, has invested $71 million in IPO-bound Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd as part of a broader plan to inject up to $371 million to help develop two data centre projects in Navi Mumbai and Chennai, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

MUMBAI : The International Finance Corporation (IFC), part of the World Bank Group, has invested $71 million in IPO-bound Sify Infinit Spaces Ltd as part of a broader plan to inject up to $371 million to help develop two data centre projects in Navi Mumbai and Chennai, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Sify’s two data centres will have a combined capacity of 103 MW, specifically built for AI-ready workloads and are expected to generate employment opportunities. It will also expand access to secure, reliable, and energy-efficient digital infrastructure services for businesses including banking, media, and e-commerce to support the country’s growing demand for cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI), and mobilize long-term private capital for critical digital infrastructure.

Sify’s two data centres will have a combined capacity of 103 MW, specifically built for AI-ready workloads and are expected to generate employment opportunities. It will also expand access to secure, reliable, and energy-efficient digital infrastructure services for businesses including banking, media, and e-commerce to support the country’s growing demand for cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI), and mobilize long-term private capital for critical digital infrastructure.

Also Read | US-Iran peace deal could revive India’s IPO market in H2 2026

“India’s digital transformation requires infrastructure that is equally scalable, resilient, and sustainable. Through this investment, IFC is helping strengthen and build out the country’s digital ecosystem, support the growing demand for cloud and AI services and boost digital inclusion,” said Vikram Kumar, regional industry director, infrastructure and natural resources in Asia and the Pacific, IFC.

“With IFC as our partner, we gain not only access to capital but also a powerful vote of confidence that strengthens our position in the market and supports our ambitious expansion plans,” Ganesh Sankararaman, chief financial officer, Sify Infinit Spaces, said.

Also Read | Lighthouse, Multiples, Motilal PE eye minority stake in safety gear maker Karam

Earlier this year, Sify Infinit Spaces, the data centre arm of Sify Technologies, received the regulator’s nod to raise about 3,700 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). However, the fresh fundraise comes as weak and volatile stock market conditions prompted the company to delay its listing plans.

India's data centre boom

Broadly, India has emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing digital economies, with 20% of global data consumption, more than 1.2 billion mobile subscribers and over 1 billion internet users. Investors are increasingly capitalizing on this rapid growth in cloud adoption, AI applications, digital commerce, financial services, and 5G connectivity that is driven by unprecedented demand for data centre capacity.

Also Read | Verlinvest deepens India push with larger cheques, newer bets

Earlier this week, CtrlS Datacenters raised about 7,000 crore from CPP Investments at a $4.8 billion valuation, while Blackstone-backed Airtrunk outlined a massive plan to invest about $30 billion in India over the next four years. Blackstone also invested about $600 million in Neysa – an artificial intelligence cloud platform through a mix of debt and equity earlier this year while Alpha Wave Global, alongside Carlyle, invested $1 billion in Bharti Airtel’s data centre subsidiary Nxtra Data Ltd.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsIFC plans $371 million investment in data centre operator Sify Infinit Spaces
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