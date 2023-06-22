comScore
IFFCO signs agreement for export of nano liquid urea to US

 1 min read 22 Jun 2023, 06:07 PM IST

A 500 ml bottle of IFFCO nano urea liquid will replace at least one bag of conventional Urea. The bottle can significantly bring down the cost of logistics and warehousing. IFFCO have already sold more than 5.7 Crore bottles of the nano urea liquid in India since its commercial rollout

Both Nano Urea and Nano DAP are the game changing innovations of the agriculture industry leading to sustainable agriculture. (File Photo: Mint)Premium
New Delhi: Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with California-based Kapoor Enterprises Inc for export of nano liquid urea to the US.

The agreement comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a state visit to the US.

“IFFCO now started exporting world’s 1st Nano Urea invented & manufactured indigenously in India by IFFCO to USA. An agreement in regard of exporting IFFCO Nano Urea to USA is signed between IFFCO & Kapoor Enterprises Inc, California," the cooperative said in a statement.

As of now, IFFCO exports more than 5 lakh bottles of nano liquid urea to more than 25 countries.

In June 2021, IFFCO launched the world’s first nano urea fertiliser, while nano DAP in April this year.

A report by E&Y said that “Green House Gas (GHG) saving from the usage of 5 bottles of Nano Urea is equivalent to 1 tree planted."

Another report by International Rice Research Institute said that “As per the preliminary report submitted by Regional Rainfed Lowland Rice Research Station, Gerua (Assam), IRRI-ISARC trials (Kharif 2021); if India’s 50% of rice cultivation area is brought under Nano Urea, it will lead to reduction in Green House Gas (GHG) emission by ~ 4.6 million tonnes of CO2- equivalent."

A 500 ml bottle of IFFCO nano urea liquid will replace at least one bag of conventional Urea. The bottle can significantly bring down the cost of logistics and warehousing. IFFCO have already sold more than 5.7 Crore bottles of the nano urea liquid in India since its commercial rollout. Both Nano Urea and Nano DAP are the game changing innovations of the agriculture industry leading to sustainable agriculture.

Updated: 22 Jun 2023, 06:07 PM IST
