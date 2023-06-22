IFFCO signs agreement for export of nano liquid urea to US

IFFCO signs agreement for export of nano liquid urea to US1 min read 22 Jun 2023, 06:07 PM IST
A 500 ml bottle of IFFCO nano urea liquid will replace at least one bag of conventional Urea. The bottle can significantly bring down the cost of logistics and warehousing. IFFCO have already sold more than 5.7 Crore bottles of the nano urea liquid in India since its commercial rollout
New Delhi: Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with California-based Kapoor Enterprises Inc for export of nano liquid urea to the US.
