IFSCA forms committee to onshore Indian innovation to GIFT IFSC2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 09:18 PM IST
The committee will be chaired by G. Padmanabhan, former executive director, RBI
International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) has formed a committee to onshore the Indian innovation to GIFT International Financial Services Centre (IFSA) to better understand the nuances from regulatory, tax, legal and other perspectives and identify measures required to make in India, a government release said.
