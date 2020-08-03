IFSCA sets up committee for international retail business development

“Most foreign investors already have their own FPI (foreign portfolio investor) entities incorporated outside of India, where it’s operations, management and infrastructure are already established and so from an administrative perspective we do not see the incorporation of an FPI in IFSC as an attractive option. Sebi registered FPIs, intending to operate in IFSC can do so without additional requirements. Several FPIs have their own investment criteria (with their investors) which set out the listing jurisdiction of instruments which can be invested in, and this also limits FPIs from investing in instruments listed in Gift City," said Nlioufer Lam, Partner, ZBA law firm.