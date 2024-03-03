IG Drones eyes aggressive defence foray
The company is planning to launch a manufacturing facility at Vadodara airspace facility by June and will commence with a 30% capacity. The company will reach 100% capacity output of 1,000 drones within a year of the launch.
New Delhi: In a bid to set up a large drone manufacturing base with a focus on defence, drone technology company IG Drones is eyeing aggressive expansion in the sector with its upcoming manufacturing facility in Vadodara, a top executive told Mint.