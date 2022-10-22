IGBC recognises ABB India as a ‘Pioneer in large scale adoption of Green Factory Buildings in India’

The annual Green Champion Award is an honour bestowed by IGBC, part of The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), to recognise and honour organisations that have embraced sustainable goals and have the potential to inspire others, thereby advancing the Green Building Movement in India.
ABB India on Saturday announced that it has been conferred with the 9th Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Green Champion Award under the category of ‘Pioneer in large-scale adoption of Green Factory Buildings in India.’
IGBC has certified four out of ABB India’s five manufacturing locations as green. With the green factory building approach, ABB India is further strengthening its existing environmental initiatives based on Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) & Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) requirements to make all its plants & offices more sustainable.
ABB India was felicitated at the IGBC Leadership Awards Programme, part of IGBCs‘ flagship event – the 20th Green Building Congress, in Hyderabad.
"Four out of our five manufacturing locations of ABB have been certified as Green Factory Buildings by IGBC. We intend to adopt sustainable ways not only for our own processes and buildings, but to also partner with our suppliers, our customers, and distributors in helping them achieve their sustainability goals," said Sanjeev Sharma, Country Head and Managing Director, ABB India.
All of ABB India’s manufacturing and office locations utilise renewable energy reducing more than 80% of overall carbon emissions, supporting its commitment towards carbon neutral operation, the company said in a statement.
ABB India has improved water recyclability by around 25% in Q3’22 as compared to last year, resulting in a reduction in freshwater withdrawal from the company’s overall water footprint to contribute towards establishing water-positive/neutral premises. The company recycles roughly 95% of waste generated across all their facilities within their grounds to satisfy long-term sustainability targets of zero waste to landfill, the statement added.