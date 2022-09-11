IGE India buys 2 flats in Oberoi Realty’s Worli project for 151 crore

“On checking the transactions of the project 360 West on IndexTap mobile APP, we saw most sale transactions in 2020-2021 were in the range of ₹65,000-70,000 per sq. ft wherein a 7,530 sq. ft apartment traded at around ₹47 crore- ₹50 crore. Post OC, the recent transaction in September 2022 of unit size of 8,036 sq. ft traded at ₹75.5 crore, which is around ₹95,000 per sq. ft," said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and co-founder, Indextap.com. “Once again, this reiterates that home buyers prefer ready properties, and there is still an unsatiated appetite of luxury houses in Mumbai."