IGREL Renewables eyes fresh ₹300 crore equity fundraise next fiscal
- The fundraising would be part of the company's ₹12,000 crore capex strategy to build 2 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity in the next two years.
NEW DELHI : INOXGFL Group's renewable energy platform, IGREL Renewables, is looking at raising fresh equity of around ₹300 crore in 2025-26, said the group's executive director Devansh Jain in an interview.
