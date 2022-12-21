IGX launches India’s first gas price index

Launching the IGX Gas Price Index, Tarun Kapoor, former petroleum secretary and advisor to Prime Minister of India, said, “The domestic natural gas market is growing at a fast pace, in line with the PM’s vision of achieving 15% share of natural gas in India’s energy mix. More volume trading on the exchanges, especially by the CGD sector, fertiliser and power sector companies, will further open up the gas market in India. I congratulate IGX for achieving significant volume growth over the last two years, and reflecting the openness of the Gas market in India."