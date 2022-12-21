IGX launches India’s first gas price index

The IGX Price Index has been developed with the purpose of deriving a single price for the country in line with international benchmarks such as JKM, HH, WIM, TTF, which are currently representative of the prices in their respective coverage regions.
NEW DELHI: The Indian Gas Exchange (IGX), promoted by the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), on Wednesday announced the launch GIXI – the first ever, nationwide price index to reflect benchmark natural gas price for India.
Launching the IGX Gas Price Index, Tarun Kapoor, former petroleum secretary and advisor to Prime Minister of India, said, “The domestic natural gas market is growing at a fast pace, in line with the PM’s vision of achieving 15% share of natural gas in India’s energy mix. More volume trading on the exchanges, especially by the CGD sector, fertiliser and power sector companies, will further open up the gas market in India. I congratulate IGX for achieving significant volume growth over the last two years, and reflecting the openness of the Gas market in India."
At IGX, over 447 lakh MMBtus (1.1 Billion Cubic Meters) of gas has been traded since inception. More than 1900 trades were executed at the exchange, with all matured trades resulting in deliveries. IGX currently commands about 15% of the spot market share in India.
IGX Price Index is calculated for various hubs and delivery points with IGX prices being discovered based on actual deliveries making it reflective of the true market situation.
“We are excited and honored that IGX is acting as an enabler to India’s transition towards a gas-based economy, by benefiting gas producers, transporters, marketers and consumers. Competitive price discovery enabled by IGX is helping fill the demand-supply gaps and stimulating investments in the country’s gas value chain,“ said Rajesh Kumar Mediratta, Managing Director & CEO, Indian Gas Exchange.
“I am confident that IGX Gas Price Index will help discovery of a single and credible price for the country, that is reflective of local demand and supply conditions," he added.