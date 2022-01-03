NEW DELHI : The Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) traded a record 18,39,950 MMBtu gas volume in December 2021 including volumes for deliveries in three future months, recording a 134% month-on-month increase as economic recovery post the second wave of pandemic gathered momentum raising demand from consuming industries.

With improved demand, the price of gas being traded on exchanges also soared with the average gas price discovered at the Exchange during December increasing to ₹1902 /$25 per MMBtu while the average spot gas price remained at $35/MMBtu.

During the month, the Exchange delivered 12,36,350 MMBtu gas volume.

IGX achieved record 50 trades across Monthly, Fortnightly, Weekly, Daily & Day-Ahead contracts for 3 months in advance. The highest single-day trade of 5,54,150 MMBtu was achieved on 1 December, 2021, a statement from the exchange said.

During the month all the international benchmarks such as TTF, JKM, WIM were close to their highs at about $35+ while price at the Henry Hub was $3.75/MMBtu. The exchange has been discovering prices for Indian customers and sellers, based on local demand and supply and it has been at discount to spot LNG benchmark.

The Exchange also continues to strengthen its ecosystem. During the month, the IGX registered Indian Oil Adani Gas Private Limited (IOAGPL) – a leading CGD Company in India as a new Member on its platform.

The exchange facilitates delivery-based trades in 6 different contracts (Day-Ahead, Daily, Weekday, Weekly, Fortnightly and Monthly) at 5 different designated physical hubs - Dahej, Hazira, Dabhol, Jaigarh and KG Basin. Currently, trades can be executed for 3 consecutive months in different contracts.

