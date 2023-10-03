Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  IHC raises stake in Gautam Adani’s flagship to just over 5%

IHC raises stake in Gautam Adani's flagship to just over 5%

Bloomberg

  • IHC is a $236 billion conglomerate chaired by United Arab Emirates National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Traffic moves past the logo of the Adani Group

An Abu Dhabi firm controlled by a key member of the emirate’s royal family increased its shareholding in Gautam Adani’s flagship conglomerate to a little over 5%, days after selling stakes in two other companies owned by the Indian billionaire as part of a portfolio rejig.

International Holding Co., through its units, bought an additional 0.06% stake in Adani Enterprises Ltd. to take its total shareholding to 5.04%, according to an exchange filing. IHC’s Green Vitality Rsc Ltd. and Green Enterprises Investment Holding Rsc Ltd. owned 4.55% of Adani Enterprises for the quarter ending June.

The firm had previously invested almost $2 billion in three Adani companies in 2022. Last week, IHC said it would sell its investment in Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Adani Transmission Ltd. — now renamed as Adani Energy Solutions Ltd. — but added that its “partnership with Adani and dedication to the Indian market remain steadfast."

Its decision to now increase its stake in Adani Enterprises reflects a conviction in the ability of the firm to incubate new businesses successfully, IHC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Adani Enterprises is the parent firm of the ports-to-power conglomerate and has spawned off many new businesses in recent years including airports, data centers and media.

The conglomerate has been trying to regain investor confidence after a scathing attack by a short seller in January by paring debt and luring billions of dollars from global investors such as Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners and TotalEnergies SE.

IHC is a $236 billion conglomerate chaired by United Arab Emirates National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Sheikh Tahnoon also oversees two of the emirate’s wealth funds — Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and ADQ.

Updated: 03 Oct 2023, 08:36 PM IST
