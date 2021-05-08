New Delhi: Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), which runs the Taj Group of Hotels, said it is expanding the covid relief efforts to more cities in response to a fierce second wave of the pandemic that the country is witnessing.

"In 2008, we created the Taj Public Service Welfare Trust (TPSWT) to provide relief and support to victims of natural or man-made disasters. The second wave of the pandemic has been much more fierce. We are expanding our outreach in response to this," said the company in a statement.

The hospitality chain, which started providing meals to various hospitals last year, is extending the service to more cities. So far, TPSWT has delivered over 23,000 meals to date in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This has been done through IHCL’s airline catering brand TajSats which has partnered with individuals and brands like Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, World Central Kitchen, , a non-profit organization based out of Washington D.C., Deutsche Bank, and others who are coming on board.

The firm is distributing nutritious meals to medical staff in key hospitals/covid-19 centres in Mumbai. The hospitals are Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Cooper, Sir JJ, ESIC, Gokuldas Tejpal, Tata Memorial, and Kasturba. The covid care centres are in Ward A and C. Over 19,000 meals have been delivered till date in Mumbai.

Ginger hotels are also working with these partners to deliver meals to the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad where 4,500 meals have been delivered till date. This initiative will be rolled out in New Delhi soon.

IHCL also said that it is providing quarantine facilities to asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients at its selected hotels across the country.

These hotels have been converted into quarantine facilities with hospital partners. The quarantine rooms are for mildly symptomatic and asymptomatic patients at the discretion of the hospital.

The hospital partner will provide a doctor and nurse to monitor the vital parameters. A total of 11 hotels across eight cities are offering 950 rooms for this service.

The hotels include President, a SeleQtions hotel, Mumbai; Vivanta Dwarka, New Delhi; Taj Club House, Chennai; Taj Yeshwantpur, Bengaluru; Taj Banjara, Hyderabad; Ginger Bengaluru Inner Ring Road; Ginger Vadapalani, Chennai; Ginger Guwahati; Ginger Indore and Ginger Mahakali, Mumbai and Ginger Jaipur.

