IHCL expands meal, quarantine services for covid patients

The hospitality chain, which started providing meals to various hospitals last year, is extending the service to more cities. So far, TPSWT has delivered over 23,000 meals to date in Mumbai and Ahmedabad. This has been done through IHCL’s airline catering brand TajSats which has partnered with individuals and brands like Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, World Central Kitchen, , a non-profit organization based out of Washington D.C., Deutsche Bank, and others who are coming on board.