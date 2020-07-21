Home >Companies >News >IHCL inks pact to acquire balance 14.28% stake in ELEL
Puneet Chhatwal, MD, IHCL.
Puneet Chhatwal, MD, IHCL.

IHCL inks pact to acquire balance 14.28% stake in ELEL

1 min read . Updated: 21 Jul 2020, 07:05 PM IST PTI

The deal will make IHCL a 100% leasehold owner of the Sea Rock hotel site in Mumbai by the end of December 2021

MUMBAI : Hospitality major Indian Hotels Company on Tuesday said it has inked pact to acquire the remaining 14.28% stake in ELEL Hotels and Investment from the Nanda family.

The deal will make the company a 100% leasehold owner of the Sea Rock hotel site in Mumbai by the end of December, 2021.

ELEL Hotels, a subsidiary of IHCL, holds the long-term land lease for Sea Rock.

The company has signed a binding agreement for the acquisition of the balance 14.28% equity interest in ELEL from the Nanda family, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) said in a filing to BSE.

This will make IHCL 100% leasehold owner of the landmark Sea Rock hotel site by December 31, 2021 it added.

"The visionary redevelopment of Sea Rock promises to be not only another defining landmark in India's commercial capital of Mumbai but also an opportunity to build an iconic sea front hotel in South Asia," IHCL MD and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said.

IHCL's board of directors on November 11, 2019 approved the terms for the settlement to acquire 14.28% shareholding, the company said in a statement.

"The payment will be structured through multiple instalments staggered over a period, with full buyout by December 31, 2021. This settlement will ensure 100% control of shareholding," it added.

Shares of indian Hotels Company Ltd closed at Rs 80.30 per scrip on BSE, down 1.65% from its previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
The Western Railway (WR) has ordered a junior administrative grade-level inquiry into the accident. (PTI)

Mumbai: Engine of Paschim Express hits dumper at Kandivali station; no casualty

1 min read . 07:43 AM IST
Reports that IHCL, which runs the Taj hotels, is set to hike room rates augurs well marginally for the company’s revenue and profitability. Photo: HT<br />

Tata group's IHCL to foray into home delivery of food and beverages

3 min read . 11 Jun 2020
Reliance Communications, controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani, is selling assets to reduce debt and aims to turn net debt-free by 2017. Photo: Reuters

RCom signs binding agreement with Brookfield for sale of tower business

3 min read . 22 Dec 2016
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout