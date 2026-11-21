Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) has opened Taj Yelahanka, a 256-key hotel in Bengaluru, taking its portfolio to 400 operating hotels and strengthening its presence in North Bengaluru, an emerging growth corridor.
The property is the seventh hotel under IHCL’s partnership with Krishna GVK Luxury Hotels Ltd, formerly Taj GVK Hotels & Resorts Ltd. The two companies have worked together for 25 years, with the latest opening marking their entry into Bengaluru’s hospitality market, the Hospitalitybizindia.com reported.
“Taj Yelahanka, Bengaluru is the seventh hotel in our partnership with Krishna GVK and we are delighted that this opening also marks the milestone of IHCL’s 400th operating hotel,” said Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL.
Chhatwal said the hotel would strengthen the company’s presence in North Bengaluru, which is emerging as a growth corridor. He added that IHCL would continue to explore luxury hospitality opportunities with Krishna GVK in key metropolitan markets and leisure destinations such as Goa.
The 256-key property features rooms and suites, three dining outlets, a rooftop bar, a heated swimming pool, a fitness centre and the J Wellness Circle spa.
Its food and beverage offerings include Vista, an all-day dining restaurant; Nonya, which serves Pan-Asian cuisine; and House of Nomad, a rooftop bar. The hotel also has venues for conferences, celebrations and social events.
Krishna GVK Luxury Hotels is looking to expand across India's metropolitan markets and leisure destinations, with a target of growing its portfolio to 2,200 keys and beyond.
“Taj Yelahanka, IHCL’s 400th hotel, marks an important milestone in our entry into Bengaluru. As we look ahead, we are poised to accelerate our expansion across India’s leading metropolitan markets and high-potential leisure destinations, including Goa,” said Krishna Bhupal, Joint Managing Director, Krishna GVK Luxury Hotels Ltd.
He added that the company would pursue both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions, supported by a strong balance sheet and minimal net debt.