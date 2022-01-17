NEW DELHI: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Monday announced the opening of Raajkutir, an IHCL SeleQtions hotel in Kolkata, West Bengal. The heritage-inspired hotel embodies the spirit of the Bengal renaissance, the company said.

This is the company's first SeleQtions branded hotel in the city. Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer of IHCL said, “Kolkata is a major business and cultural centre, and we remain committed to growing our presence in East India. This new opening further strengthens our partnership with the Ambuja Neotia Group.".

The property is a 33-key old-world traditional Bengali Rajbari design -- a palatial house typically belonging to royalty or aristocracy. It features the company's Jiva Spa brand as well as approximately 4,600 sq. meters of indoor and outdoor banqueting space.

Harshavardhan Neotia, chairman of the Ambuja Neotia Group that owns the hotel said they were delighted to extend their partnership with IHCL again with Raajkutir as well positioned to capture the growing leisure and conferencing demand in Kolkata.

With the addition of this hotel, the company will have six hotels across brands in Kolkata, including two under development. It has 24 SeleQtions hotels including 18 in operation.

The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) manages a portfolio of hotels, resorts, jungle safaris, palaces, spas and in-flight catering services. In 2019, SeleQtions, a collection of named and distinctive properties, was launched by the hospitality major with 12 hotels across the country. The vision for the brand, they said, was to celebrate individuality, by offering unique experiences through landmark hotels that have their own legacy and charm.

In the last few years, several international hospitality firms like Marriott and IHG have launched their boutique property management arms across the world.

