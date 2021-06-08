IHCL to develop 775-room hotel at Bengaluru airport

BENGALURU: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with Bengaluru Airport City Ltd (BACL) for developing a 775-room hotel at the city’s Kempegowda International Airport.

The hotel, a combination of a 450-room Vivanta and a 325-room Ginger hotel, will be a management contract with BACL to operate another hotel at the international airport where IHCL already operates Taj Bangalore.

BACL, a subsidiary of Bangalore International Airport Ltd, has been founded to develop the Airport City as a mixed-use development, consisting of business, medical and biotech parks, a world-class mall, hospitality, convention and exhibition centres and a central park.

The Airport City will offer leisure, retail, entertainment and hospitality, with a multipurpose concert arena for hosting large conventions and shows.

Puneet Chhatwal, MD and CEO, IHCL, said, “Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, is one of the fastest growing airports in the world. This new upcoming hotel complex, along with Taj Bangalore, will offer a combined inventory of 1,150 rooms catering to the needs of this dynamic and evolving market. We are delighted to extend our partnership with Bengaluru Airport City Limited."

The proposed hotel will be located near the concert arena that is currently under development and will be part of the Airport City. The Vivanta and Ginger branded hotels will also have extensive banqueting facilities to capture the growing potential of the MICE (Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) demand. It is slated to open in 2025.

“We are happy to collaborate on this hotel complex with IHCL as we believe this partnership will put the Airport City on the national and international convention circuit. This is a steppingstone towards making BLR Airport a significant destination for the region," said Rao Munukutla, CEO, BACL.

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have 12 hotels in Bengaluru.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.