IHCL will remain India’s No. 1 hotel company, says CEO
Indian Hotels Company, which operates Taj Hotels, SeleQtions, Vivanta, Ginger and ama has posted an 18% jump in Q3 net profit, with revenue crossing ₹2,000 crore
MUMBAI: Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), which operates flagship hotels under the Taj brand as well as SeleQtions, Vivanta and Ginger Hotels, has opened six new hotels in the October-December quarter and two more in January, the company’s managing director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said.