IHFL withdraws plea seeking protection from coercive action by NCD holders

New Delhi: Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (IHFL) on Monday withdrew its plea seeking protection from any coercive action being taken against it for not being able to pay the dues to non convertible debenture (NCD) holders.

“...Court may be pleased to grant them leave to withdraw the same, with liberty to institute appropriate proceedings, as may be advised, in accordance with law," the order reads.

A bench comprising Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh also set aside the 15 April interim order that had prohibited coercive action against mortgage lender Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IHFL) for failing to pay its dues to NCD holders.

A division bench of the Delhi High Court last week had stayed an interim order of a single-judge bench that had prohibited coercive action against mortgage lender Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (IHFL) for failing to pay its dues to NCD holders.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited and Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) had moved the Delhi high court last week against the interim order.

On 15 April 2020, IHFL, had relied on the central bank’s 27 March circular that gave liberty to all banks and financial institutions to allow a moratorium of three months on payment of instalments of all term loans outstanding between 1 March and 31 May, subject to the borrower making such a request. IHFL had said that it has become impossible for the company to effect recoveries of debt owed to it by various institutions due to the regulatory measures announced by the Centre, consequent to disruption on account of the Covid-19 outbreak.

