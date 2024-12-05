IHG Hotels & Resorts inks Holiday Inn Chennai Vandalur

Mumbai, Dec 5 (PTI) IHG Hotels & Resorts on Thursday said it has signed a management agreement with 200-key Sakthi Elegant Towers India to develop Holiday Inn Chennai Vandalur. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are delighted to welcome Holiday Inn Chennai Vandalur to our growing portfolio in South India.

"Chennai is experiencing robust economic growth, and it has become a key destination for both domestic and international travellers. To meet the rising demand for world-class hospitality in Chennai, we have signed IHG's fifth hotel and third Holiday Inn in the city, which is slated to open in 2026," IHG Hotels & Resorts Managing Director, South West Asia, Sudeep Jain said in a statement.

*** Healthcare diagnostics Neuranics raises USD 700k

* Healthcare diagnostics startup Neuranics on Thursday said it has raised USD 7,00,000 in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

The funds will be utilised for technology development and clinical validation, enabling the company to accelerate its mission to revolutionise blood diagnostics, Neuranics said in a statement.

"We are re-imagining how we approach diagnostics by bringing instant, accurate blood analysis closer to the patient without compromising on the quality. Our technology empowers clinicians with real-time data, transforming care delivery and elevating patient outcomes," Neuranics co-founder and CEO Praveen Kumar said.

By leveraging AI on de-identified pathological imaging data generated by the company's analyser, Neuranics aims to set a new gold standard for national screening programmes, he added.

Waaree Energies secures NABL accreditation for advanced testing lab * Solar PV module maker Waaree Energies has secured NABL accreditation for its cutting-edge PV Module Test Lab (PMTL).

Located at Waaree's state-of-the-art module manufacturing facility in Chikhli, Gujarat, this accreditation further strengthens the company's deliverance to quality, innovation and sustainability, a company statement said.

National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL), a globally recognised body for laboratory accreditation, awarded this recognition under ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standards.

This accreditation affirms the lab's competence in delivering precise and reliable results across various testing parameters.