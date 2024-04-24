IHG Hotels & Resorts shifts gears in India, to double presence after slow start
After a slow period of growth in India, IHG Hotels & Resorts aims to double presence in the next five years. It will focus on mid-scale and upper-mid-scale hotels in places like Delhi NCR, Jim Corbett, Mumbai, Amritsar, and Goa, the company's CEO Elie Maalouf said in an interview with Mint.
British multinational hospitality group IHG, which runs InterContinental, aims to double its operating hotels in India in the next five years, after a slowish phase of development in the past few years. This year, the company has signed 13 new deals across luxury, premium and budget hotels. Its next phase of expansion, beyond its 46 hotels, will focus on Gurugram, Jim Corbett National Park (in Uttarakhand), Mumbai, Amritsar and Goa, said Elie Maalouf, IHG's CEO, who was on a recent visit to India. Close to 70% of its new deals are in mid-scale and upper-mid-scale segments, reflecting the company's focus on this growing market in India. Premium and luxury hotels will still be included in the expansion, but at a slower pace.