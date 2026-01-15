IHG Hotels sets ambitious plan to have 400 properties signed and in operation in India by 2030
IHG CEO Elie Maalouf outlines a road map to 400 hotels in India by 2030, leveraging an asset-light model to triple the current pipeline and operational count.
NEW DELHI : IHG Hotels & Resorts is betting on a massive expansion in India, aiming to grow its footprint by more than 50% year-on-year over the next four years. The British hospitality group plans to reach 400 operational and pipeline hotels by 2030, a move that signals a race for dominance in one of the world’s fastest-growing hospitality markets.