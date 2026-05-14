IHG to bring Kimpton to India through Adani Airports partnership with Jaipur hotel

In one of the larger hospitality-led airport city deals announced recently, IHG Hotels & Resorts, the company that runs Crowne Plaza, Intercontinental and other brands, said it has signed an agreement with Adani Airport Holdings to develop about 1,500 hotel rooms across five properties in India.

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The agreement will bring IHG’s luxury lifestyle brand Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants to India for the first time through a Jaipur hotel. The partnership will include Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express hotels across Navi Mumbai, Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram, the companies announced on Thursday.

The India launch of Kimpton signals growing confidence in lifestyle hospitality brands in the country. Globally, the brand is known for design-led boutique hotels, destination dining and experience-focused stays — segments that are finding traction among younger affluent travellers and premium domestic tourists.

“The partnership with Adani Airport Holdings reflects the scale of opportunity we continue to see in India’s hospitality sector, particularly across gateway cities and airport-led developments that are witnessing strong demand from business, leisure and transit travellers alike,” said Sudeep Jain, managing director, South West Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts.

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The portfolio will help strengthen IHG’s presence across high-growth markets in the country. In March, the company signed an agreement to convert Eros Hotel in Delhi's Nehru Place to an InterContinental hotel.

“Our vision is to create world-class destinations that seamlessly integrate travel, stay and urban experiences around India’s rapidly growing aviation ecosystem,” said Pranav Adani, director, Adani Enterprises Ltd. “The development of five hotels across key gateway destinations marks an important step in strengthening high-quality hospitality infrastructure aligned with India’s long-term travel and economic growth.”

China potential Mint reported in January that IHG Hotels & Resorts aimed to increase its footprint by more than 50% year-on-year over the next four years and reach 400 operational and pipeline hotels by 2030. During a visit to New Delhi earlier this year, chief executive officer Elie Maalouf said India remained significantly underpenetrated relative to its economic potential and compared the market’s long-term opportunity to China, where IHG operates more than 800 hotels.

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The company has since looked to diversify beyond its dominant Holiday Inn portfolio in India by introducing newer premium, lifestyle and luxury brands while accelerating growth through asset-light management and franchise models.

The IHG-Adani deal reflects a broader shift in India’s hospitality market, where hotel companies are aligning expansion plans with large infrastructure and transit projects. Airport corridors are emerging as attractive hotel markets as airlines add capacity, passenger traffic rises and commercial activity builds up around aviation hubs.

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Airport developments Other global hotel operators have also sharpened focus on airport-led developments and mixed-use urban projects. Marriott International, Hilton and Accor have all expanded airport and transit-linked hotel portfolios across key Indian cities, targeting demand from business travellers, airline crews, conferences and short-stay transit passengers.

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In Delhi’s Aerocity, Chalet Hotels signed an agreement in 2023 with IHCL’s Taj Hotels to operate a 400-room luxury hotel and convention centre project at the airport.

Hospitality consultancy HVS Anarock estimates India's hotel market will grow to 350,000 rooms by FY30, driven by strong formalization of the sector. It said domestic travel demand remains strong, with average room rates and occupancy levels staying above pre-pandemic levels across several markets. There has been a sharp rise in hotel signings over the past two years, led by leisure destinations, religious tourism and infrastructure-led growth corridors.

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For IHG, the partnership strengthens its India expansion pipeline as international hotel chains accelerate growth in both premium and mid-market segments. The company operates 52 hotels across six brands in India and has 98 hotels expected to open over the next three to five years.

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Adani Airport Holdings, a private airport operator, has been expanding its airport city strategy through hospitality, retail and commercial real estate projects linked to aviation infrastructure to monetize land surrounding airports beyond core aviation operations.

About the Author Varuni Khosla Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospitality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports...Read More ✕ Varuni Khosla Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospitality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.



Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.



Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.



Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.