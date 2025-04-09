IHG sees potential for new luxury brands in India; to launch new mid market hotel brand by year-end
IHG Hotels & Resorts sees significant potential in expanding its luxury portfolio in India — though not through its existing brand Six Senses, which will not see additional growth for now. Kenneth Macpherson, chief executive officer, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Africa, said the group is instead exploring opportunities to bring three of its other high-end global brands — Regent, Kimpton, and Vignette Collection — into the country.