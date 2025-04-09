New brands

Among the new introductions is Garner Hotels, one of the company’s most recently acquired global brands. IHG announced the brand’s India entry this week with two properties — one each in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh, and Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir. These are expected to open in 2026 and 2027 and will cater to affordable-stay travellers. The brand follows a franchise or third-party model, with Rosaoul Hotelco Pvt. Ltd (Rosastays) is managing both properties and helping scale the brand in India. Garner is a mid-market, primarily conversion-based brand. A conversion hotel brand is an existing hotel that changes its name to become a part of a bigger hotel chain.