NEW DELHI: InterContinental Hotels Group Plc on Monday announced that it has signed a management agreement with Samplast Resorts to develop Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Jalandhar, Punjab.

The new property featuring 110 keys is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2024. The hotel will be located on the Grand Trunk Road, also known as NH1, which connects the country’s capital to Amritsar.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Jalandhar GT Road will feature ‘Great Room’, a bar and a lounge. Other facilities will include a fitness room, meeting rooms and 15,000 sq. ft. of banqueting space.

Sudeep Jain, managing director, South West Asia, IHG noted that the state of Punjab is a popular destination among both domestic and international travellers. He said that Jalandhar is specifically known to be a hub for the manufacturing industry and is also an important destination for medical tourism.

“Therefore, in the long-term, there is a growing demand for quality branded accommodation in the city," he added.

In a joint statement, Rajinder Kumar and Rajan Kumar, directors at Samplast Resorts added, “It is our first venture in the hospitality sector and partnering with a global, well-respected brand like IHG gives us trust and confidence in the hotel’s success. With IHG’s credibility, we are certain that the hotel will emerge as a popular choice amongst the travellers visiting Jalandhar."

