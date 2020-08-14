IHH plans to rebrand Fortis as ‘Parkway’ to distance firm from Singh brothers

Under the rebranding exercise, Fortis Healthcare plans to obtain a license to use the brand "Parkway" as the corporate name, brand and logo of the company and all its subsidiaries in relation to the hospital business. The rebranding to "Parkway" would exclude SRL Ltd and its subsidiaries and joint ventures. The rebranding exercise will lead to discontinuation of "Fortis", "La Femme" and "SRL" brands by the company.