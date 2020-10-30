IIFCL looks to rework norms to spur lending

India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd. (IIFCL) plans to rework its rules on capital raising and lending, a person aware of its discussions with the finance ministry said, as the state-run lender aims to scale up lending.

The move is expected to support the government’s efforts to route ₹100 trillion investment into infrastructure over the next few years and aid economic recovery.

IIFCL has a sanctioned loan book of close to ₹1.4 trillion.

IIFCL aims to increase its lending potential by raising short-term capital at a lower interest rate. It aims to diversify its investment portfolio by expanding eligible investment vehicles to include trusts, the preferred legal form for socially important projects such as schools and hospitals, the person cited above said on condition of anonymity.

IIFCL has given a detailed proposal in this regard to the ministry. The goal is to offer financial assistance to projects costing ₹6-7.5 trillion in the FY21-FY24 period.

IIFCL has sought flexibility to lend to projects with a minimum maturity of five years.

