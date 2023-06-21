MUMBAI : State-owned India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd (IIFCL) is planning to secure ₹17,000 crore through bond issuances in the current financial year, seeking to build a war chest to meet increasing demand for project finance, managing director P.R. Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

IIFCL recently raised ₹500 crore through a 10-year bond issuance at 7.46%. Jaishankar said it did not utilise the greenshoe option despite significant demand from investors.

“In a couple of months, we will be raising ₹2,000-3,000 crore through bonds. This fiscal year will have five-six such issues," he said. IIFCL has set a target to sanction loans worth ₹50,000 crore in FY24, out of this it may disburse approximately ₹25,000 crore, he said.

Established in 2006, IIFCL serves various infrastructure sub-sectors, offering a range of financial products like direct lending, credit enhancement, takeout finance, infrastructure investment trusts or InvITs, infrastructure bonds and refinancing services to financial institutions, including banks, involved in infrastructure projects.

IIFCL’s standalone loan portfolio grew 7.42% in FY23 to ₹42,271 crore against ₹39,352 crore in FY22. To improve its asset quality and availability of long-tenure debt financing for infrastructure projects, IIFCL started investing in infrastructure bonds in FY22 with ₹975 crore in project bonds and bonds worth ₹325 crore issued by a renewable energy InvIT, it said in a statement in May.

“The company recorded substantial increase in investments made in bonds and InvITs of ₹6,200 crore and ₹6,800 crore, respectively, totalling to ₹13,000 crore as on 31 March," it added.