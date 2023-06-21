IIFCL plans to raise ₹17,000 cr through bond issuances in FY241 min read 21 Jun 2023, 09:31 PM IST
IIFCL recently raised ₹500 crore through a 10-year bond issuance at 7.46%. Jaishankar said it did not utilise the greenshoe option despite significant demand from investors.
MUMBAI : State-owned India Infrastructure Finance Co. Ltd (IIFCL) is planning to secure ₹17,000 crore through bond issuances in the current financial year, seeking to build a war chest to meet increasing demand for project finance, managing director P.R. Jaishankar said on Wednesday.
