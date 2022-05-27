IIFCL profit soars 80% in FY22, net NPA declines to 3.65%

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IIFCL recorded YoY growth of 7% in its standalone portfolio to Rs. 39,352 crore in FY 2021-22 from Rs. 36,689 crore in FY 2020-21, despite the challenges faced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
India Infrastructure Finance Company Limited (IIFCL) has posted a record performance with the highest ever standalone sanctions and disbursements at ₹25,120 crore and Rs.10,445 crore, respectively, during the financial year 2021-22, continuing with the trend of performance recorded in the previous year.
Accordingly, the infrastructure financier’s stand alone net profit soared 80% over that of previous year to Rs. 514 crore in the financial year 2021-22 (up from Rs.285 crore in FY 2020-21). IIFCL also continued to add value as its net worth also increased to Rs. 11,737 crore in FY 2021-22 from Rs. 10,654 crore in FY 2020-21.
The company has been able to arrest the declining asset quality trends and achieve a reduction of net NPA to 3.65% (down from 5.39% in previous year) and Gross NPA to 9.22% (down from 13.90% in previous year) as on 31st March 2022. The provision coverage ratio increased to 62.75% in FY 2021-22 from 61.24% in the previous year, thereby improving the robustness of the company’s balance sheet.
As on March 31, 2022, the proportion of IIFCL’s infrastructure finance assets rated A and above stood at 67% (up from ~54% as on March 31, 2021), thereby reflecting the higher quality asset profile of the company.
The Company’s stance of aggressively pursuing recoveries has yielded highest ever recovery of around Rs. 780 crore during FY 2021-22, as compared with Rs. 618 crore during the previous year.
Taking its developmental role further, IIFCL for the first time ever, ventured into investment in infrastructure bonds being issued by project companies in FY2021-22. IIFCL has invested Rs. 975 crore in project bonds, which includes Rs. 325 crore in bonds issued by a renewable energy InvIT. IIFCL is also eyeing lending opportunities to Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) this year and aims to further strengthen our balance sheet and improve its asset quality.
The continued record performance of the company for two consecutive years showcases the potential of IIFCL to contribute India’s Infrastructure development through flagship programmes such as the GatiShakti, National Infrastructure Pipeline, National Monetization Pipeline, Bharatmala Yojana, Sagarmala Yojana, among others, a company statement said.