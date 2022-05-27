IIFCL profit soars 80% in FY22, net NPA declines to 3.65%

The company has been able to arrest the declining asset quality trends and achieve a reduction of net NPA to 3.65% (down from 5.39% in previous year) and Gross NPA to 9.22% (down from 13.90% in previous year) as on 31st March 2022. The provision coverage ratio increased to 62.75% in FY 2021-22 from 61.24% in the previous year, thereby improving the robustness of the company’s balance sheet.