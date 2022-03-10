Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IIFCL raises 6,000 cr via debt to fund infra projects

IIFCL raises 6,000 cr via debt to fund infra projects

IIFCL said the proceeds will be utilised to provide long term debt to infra projects
1 min read . 08:59 PM IST Livemint

IIFCL raised the funds through private placement of non-convertible debt securities for 500 and it has a greenshoe option of 1,000 crore

State-owned India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) has raised 1,500 crore in debt to provide impetus to government’s infrastructure vision, according to an official statement.

The company raised the funds through private placement of non-convertible debt securities for 500 and it has a greenshoe option of 1,000 crore. The issue was oversubscribed 6 times.

"With a view to promote long term infrastructure finance in India, IIFCL after a span of eight years has raised funds from the domestic market through privately placed Non-Convertible Debt Securities for an amount of 500 crore with a greenshoe option of 1,000 crore," the company said in a statement.

This fundraise will provide impetus to Prime Minister’s vision of achieving outstanding infrastructure growth, as these proceeds will be utilized to provide long term debt to infrastructure projects, both greenfield and brownfield, developed under various initiatives of the government viz., National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) and Gati Shakti.

IIFCL will continue to play a leading role in fulfilling the aspirations of India of developing a world class infrastructure, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

