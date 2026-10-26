IIFL Capital hires four Barclays bankers to expand wealth business

MUMBAI: Fairfax-controlled IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is stepping up its push into wealth management, hiring four senior private bankers from Barclays Plc to target ultra-high-net-worth families, business promoters and non-resident Indians.
Neeraj Pandey, Subir Didwania, Kunal Kapadia and Vivek Makim have joined IIFL Capital’s wealth unit as senior executives, the company said on Monday. They will lead the expansion of its domestic wealth business and its Global Indian division, which manages cross-border assets for Indian families.