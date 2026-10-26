IIFL Capital hires four Barclays bankers to expand wealth business

Agnidev Bhattacharya
3 min read26 Oct 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Nirmal Jain, founder, IIFL Group.
Summary
The Fairfax-controlled firm is stepping up its push to attract wealthy Indian families as competition intensifies and global banks restructure their workforces.

MUMBAI: Fairfax-controlled IIFL Capital Services Ltd. is stepping up its push into wealth management, hiring four senior private bankers from Barclays Plc to target ultra-high-net-worth families, business promoters and non-resident Indians.

Neeraj Pandey, Subir Didwania, Kunal Kapadia and Vivek Makim have joined IIFL Capital’s wealth unit as senior executives, the company said on Monday. They will lead the expansion of its domestic wealth business and its Global Indian division, which manages cross-border assets for Indian families.

Pandey, who will anchor the Global Indian business, spent more than seven years at Barclays leading a team focused on high-net-worth individuals and family offices. Didwania spent two decades at Barclays, most recently as a director overseeing corporate and family office relationships. Kapadia previously worked at Citibank, Deutsche Bank and Edelweiss before joining Barclays, while Makim spent 10 years at Barclays Private Bank India after stints at DSP Merrill Lynch and HSBC Private Bank.

“Talent is the ultimate differentiator in financial services. By welcoming experienced private banking professionals to IIFL Capital, we are strengthening our capabilities, deepening client relationships, and accelerating our growth ambitions,” joint chief executive Prakash Bulusu told Mint.

The appointments build on a broader expansion that began in June 2024, when IIFL Capital named former Citibank executives Raghav Gupta and Bulusu as joint chief executives of its wealth business, alongside Amit Srivastava as senior managing partner for investments.

The expansion comes as the business gains scale. According to IIFL Capital’s 2026 annual report, revenue from wealth management and financial product distribution rose 12% year-on-year to 572 crore, accounting for nearly 22% of the company’s total revenue.

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AUM target

In March, founder Nirmal Jain said IIFL Capital aimed to increase its assets under management (AUM), which stood at 60,000 crore at the end of fiscal year 2026 (FY26), by 80-100% over the following two years. The company had added about 60 relationship managers in the preceding 18 months and planned to recruit another 120.

The hiring drive coincides with a change in ownership at the financial services firm. In May, the board approved a 2,000 crore preferential share issue to Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd at 350 a share, making Fairfax the controlling shareholder.

Fairfax plans to place IIFL Capital under a wholly owned subsidiary after completing its proposed 52,878 crore acquisition of IDBI Bank Ltd.

IIFL Capital’s recruitment drive comes as competition intensifies in India’s wealth management market, with global institutions including Barclays, HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc also expanding their frontline advisory teams.

The hiring of senior bankers from Barclays follows the European lender's plans to cut around 5,000 jobs, or 5% of its workforce, this year as part of a technology-driven cost-cutting effort. The cuts were announced as Barclays reported third-quarter profit of £2.3 billion ($3.08 billion), up 12% from a year earlier but below analyst expectations, amid weaker-than-expected performance by its investment banking division.

Lenders worldwide, including Barclays, HSBC, Standard Chartered and Mizuho, have collectively announced more than 35,000 job cuts since October last year, as automation increasingly affects roles.

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About the Author

Agnidev Bhattacharya

Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.<br><br>He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.<br><br>Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.<br><br>He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.<br><br>As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.

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